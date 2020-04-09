Enjoy Easter Egg Hunt Bingo while social distancing in Historic Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic has inspired a lot of Jacksonville residents to get creative with annual Easter traditions.

In Historic Springfield, residents are putting a fun social distancing spin on the neighborhood’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization announced Thursday that residents can join in for Easter Egg Hunt Bingo on Sunday and Monday.

The hunt is free and open for anyone to participate.

Residents in Historic Springfield are currently making uniquely designed paper eggs to display in the front of their property.

On Easter Sunday, a Bingo card will be released on the SPAR Facebook event with the pictures of the Easter eggs.

People of all ages can walk, bike or drive while searching for eggs amid historic architecture and shady tree canopies.

Here’s how the hunt works:

Once you find a matching egg on your Bingo card, write the address next to the egg.

Once you’ve found all the eggs, snap a picture of your completed card and send to SPAR via email or their social media channels.

On Monday evening, random Bingo cards will be chosen to receive gift cards to local Springfield businesses.

“Everyone was so disappointed when the neighborhood egg hunt was canceled due to the COVID crisis. SPAR worked with local neighbors Justin and Chelsea Weise to come up with a safe Easter Egg Hunt for families to enjoy while still staying the suggested 6 feet apart,” said Kelly Rich, SPAR executive director. “This ‘Front Porch Community’ loves an occasion to decorate and celebrate. The Egg Hunt is another opportunity to highlight the neighborhood they’re so proud of.”