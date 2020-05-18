Winn-Dixie, affiliated grocers raise nearly $1.3 million to support food banks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., the Jacksonville-based parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and BI-LO, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announced the donation of nearly 258,000 $5 hunger relief bags to Feeding America®. That’s more than $1.28 million worth of food that will help provide meals to people across the Southeast who are facing hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was made possible through customer and associate donations received during Southeastern Grocers’ in-store hunger relief program that took place from May 5-15 at all store registers. The program gave customers the opportunity to help neighbors in need by purchasing a contactless $5 hunger relief bag containing non-perishable food items such as spaghetti, canned green beans, canned corn and boxes of macaroni and cheese.

“We are grateful for the giving hearts of our customers and associates who recognize the needs in our communities and are able to make an impact in meaningful ways," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “With this donation, we are providing support to our local food pantries, nourishment to individuals in need and providing hope to our neighbors during these difficult times.”

Through customer donations and a contribution of $25,000 from Pepsi, a total of 5,000 hunger relief bags will be provided to Feeding America member food banks.

“The Feeding America network of food banks serves children, families and seniors who are facing hunger every day, but right now the need is at an all-time high," said Lauren Biedron, a vice president of Feeding America. “We are so very thankful for the donation from Southeastern Grocers and its customers.”

Southeastern Grocers has a longstanding partnership with Feeding America and the communities it serves. In addition to this donation of hunger relief bags, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000 to Feeding America in March to help its network of food banks.