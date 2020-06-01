Flagler Schools announces opening dates for summer camps

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler Schools issued an update Monday for families and the general public on the status of camps and other facilities now that the school year is complete.

Flagler plans to open the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club to members on Monday, June 15. Procedures will bee in place to ensure the facility is clean and sterilized on a regular basis, but members are also asked to do their part by adhering to social distancing and personal hygiene/personal health rules.

Educational enrichment camps (Summer Reading, STEM, ESE/ESY, 21st Century) will begin June 8 in a virtual setting, school officials said. Families of those students who have been selected for these camps will be given additional information shortly.

If the state doesn’t issue any further guidelines, the county’s Extended Day Summer Camp will begin June 15 and will be held at Rymfire Elementary School. The sign-up period for the Extended Day Summer Camp begins Monday, June 1. Additional questions can be answered by calling Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club at 386-446-6717.

Rymfire will also be made available to additional summer camp clients, but details on those camps would come from those organizations.

The Flagler County Youth Center’s Summer Camp will also begin June 15. Contact the Youth Center at 386-437-7540, ext. 3159, for additional information regarding this camp for students going into sixth grade through students going into ninth grade.

In regards to the county’s “live” summer camps, CDC, state and local health guidelines will be followed. Additional information will be released to parents during sign-up.

All live camps will end July 24 so that the district custodial teams can properly prepare facilities for the planned start of the 2020-2021 school year.