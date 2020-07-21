Still want to earn volunteer hours despite pandemic? Here’s one way to do it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students who traditionally earn volunteer hours throughout the summer with community events have seen those opportunities dwindle because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the Timucuan Parks Foundation has one solution for those still looking to give back -- and earn those coveted volunteer hours.

From now through Aug. 12, students can take part in self-guided volunteer events at local city, state and national parks to help clean up the trash around the parks and preserves.

Students can earn two hours of community service per cleanup event and will have the chance to win Mayday’s Handcrafted Ice Creams gift cards as well as Hydro Flask water bottles.

Events can take place at any of the local city, state or national parks (except for Fort Caroline National Memorial and Kingsley Plantation, which remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic). A list of parks can be found at timucuanparks.org/parks/. TPF suggests going with a family member or friend and following social distancing guidelines.

Students will be required to complete a Student Community Service Form and take pictures to document the event. Pictures can be before and after photos, selfies, pictures of the group working and a final one with the filled trash bags. Participants should upload photos and the location to social media, including TPF’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TimucuanParksFoundation/, and use #tpfcleanup or tag @timucuanparks. Photos can also be sent directly to volunteer@timucuanparks.org.

The service form and more details about what to bring and what to wear can be found at https://www.timucuanparks.org/volunteer/. For more information, contact Felicia Boyd at fboyd@timucuanparks.org or call 904-463-1799.