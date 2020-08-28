UF Health in Gainesville receives nearly 100,000 donated face masks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – UF Health Shands Hospital accepted a major donation this week of nearly 100,00 face masks from Cox Business Florida & Georgia. This donation provides essential equipment for the health system’s front-line workers who continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation by Cox Communications includes 55,000 filtered masks and 35,000 surgical-style masks. It is among the largest received by UF Health since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Caring for and protecting our front-line workers at UF Health Shands Hospital is a top priority and a special responsibility. It is truly gratifying to know that Cox Business, like so many others in the community, share that commitment and look for ways to help,” said UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez. “Our entire UF Health Shands family deeply appreciates this generous gesture.”

UF Health has taken significant measures to ensure there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for team members on the front lines and throughout the system. This donation will bolster UF Health’s inventory of essential equipment and will help protect the health of the medical teams, staff and patients as they continue to face the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These masks will help UF Health protect all those who come through these doors, health care professionals, hospital staff and the patients,” said Harbin Bolton, vice president of Cox Business. “This is just one small way for Cox to support during this unprecedented health crisis. All those at UF Health, and everyone in the health care field, are heroes in this fight against COVID-19.”

A delivery took place Tuesday morning among Cox representatives and UF Health officials, technicians at the UF Health Shands Integrated Service Center, 4807 NE 63rd Ave., while observing social distancing and safety guidelines.