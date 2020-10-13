Star light, star bright: St. Johns County hosts drive-in astronomy night

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County has an out of this world idea for a fun (and educational) night with the family.

The county’s Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Ancient City Astronomy Club to offer free Astronomy 101 class under the stars Thursday night.

The event is from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the RV facilities at the Fairgrounds at 5840 State Road 207 in Elkton.

Families can register to reserve a parking space for the event.

You’re welcome to enjoy the talk about constellations, star names and more from the tailgate of your vehicle or bring a blanket and chairs to sit next to your vehicle. All participants must remain in their parking space, and each space allows for up to five people.

To learn more and register, click here.