Domestic violence shelter seeks donations for holiday program as need grows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amid the pandemic, Hubbard House says domestic violence is on the rise.

The agency is asking the public for help this holiday season for survivors and their families. It says there are at least 100 people in its shelter on any given day.

With the holidays right around the corner, the agency is requesting donations for the Hubbard House Holiday Program.

Once the donations are collected, survivors can shop for free for gifts for their children, as well as receive their own gifts through this program.

Needed: Toys to bring joy to every girl and every boy in the Hubbard House Shelter! We're looking for groups to hold... Posted by Hubbard House, Inc. on Friday, November 27, 2020

Ashley, a domestic violence survivor, remembers the time she received gifts through the Hubbard House Holiday Program.

“I received a pair of Express blue jeans and a navy-blue pair of Reeboks. Every time we’ve moved, 15 years later, those things go with me,” Ashley said. “It’s a reminder to myself and my kids that there are people out in this world who have your back, who care about, who can support you from afar.”

Hubbard House wants to give this same joy and support to other survivors, but the agency needs your help.

“If you are living at Hubbard House during the holiday season, you have left everything that you have known. You have left your traditions that you do with your family during the holiday season. And we want to provide something to survivors and their kids to let them know we care, to let them know that they aren’t alone, and in this holiday season with everything that we all are experiencing, it’s just something to make their lives a little brighter,” said Gail Patin, CEO of Hubbard House.

“When you’re in a completely different place, not surrounded by friends, family, or anything like that -- to be able to receive the gifts and to know that somebody, a stranger, cares enough about your family to give you a little something. It warms the heart to know that there are people out there that care about you and want to make your holiday season and your children’s special,” Ashley said.

Hubbard House needs several different items for the holiday season including:

Holiday meal baskets

New and unwrapped toys

Personal hygiene products

Non-perishable foods

Holiday presents for survivors

Donation drop-offs will be received on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Hubbard House Outreach Center on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Due to the pandemic, drop off appointments are required and can be scheduled by emailing development@HubbardHouse.org.

For more information on how to get involved in the agency’s holiday program, go to www.hubbardhouse.org/holidays.

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship, or know someone who is, are urged to call 904-354-3114 or text 904- 210-3698 to connect with Hubbard House’s 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline.