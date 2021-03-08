PGA champion helping children learn golf, positive life skills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As competitors from all over the world arrive on the First Coast for our biggest week of golf -- The Players Championship -- a PGA Tour champion is focusing attention on a foundation to teaches children golf and positive life skills.

Len Mattiace, based in Jacksonville, is using the tournament to highlight his foundation.

“The Len Mattiace Foundation is centered around a common theme here in Northeast Florida: the well-being, growth, and safety of our kids in our community,” Mattice said Monday on The Morning Show. “Through the game of golf and a Stop the Bullying Campaign, we are able to positively affect thousands of kids close to home.”

The foundation helps introduce children from all walks of life to the game through The First Tee of North Florida. He’s also reaching children through anti-bullying programs.

Mattiace is hosting the Rolls Royce Players Party a fundraiser for the foundation, at 6 p.m. Friday

Tickets and sponsorships are available by visiting the foundation’s website.