City crews begin clearing homeless camp property as many tents remain

The city of Jacksonville wasted no time Tuesday morning as a deadline arrived for people to move out of a makeshift tent city camp Downtown.

Crews using a grapple truck scooped claw-fulls of items collected in piles on the property at Union and Jefferson streets, which has been surrounded by fencing.

Officers could be seen making the rounds at the property Tuesday morning, letting people know they would need to vacate.

Hundreds of tents could still be seen on the property early in the morning, and many of the people there said they had not been given a specific time for when they would have to move off the property. News4Jax has heard noon, but we are working to confirm that information.

By 9 a.m., the number of tents had dwindled somewhat but many still remained.

The homeless camp grew from 10 people to about 200 in the last three months.

The city of Jacksonville said it plans to move those still living in the camp into a nearby, indoor shelter for the next 30 days.

Last month, 46 people from the camp were placed in extended-living hotels, but the number of people in the camp kept growing with more people needing help.

“It grieves me that I have an open bed and someone is living in the tent,” said Paul Stasi of the City Rescue Mission.

“I’m happy for these people that are really trying to help us,” said Steven Bass, who has lived there for two months. “(To) settle down and try to get some (help) with my ribs. I broke a couple of my ribs last week. I’m really happy and ready to make this move.”

As the people move, the city and its partners will also offer them social services, the kind of help that Bass said he needs to recover.

Not everyone wants to move, but those who care for the homeless say living outdoors like this isn’t safe. Some people have already left for another shelter or a different campsite.

Stasi, who has been helping the unhoused for 20 years said he’ll help with Tuesday’s move.

“It’s really sad to see what’s happening because there are so many services throughout the community over the years,” Stasi said.

Robert Kelsey, 61, said he’s stayed at this camp “since day one” and feels optimistic about the move.

“Anything can happen as long as I walk out on faith. That’s all I need,” Kelsey said.