Richard ready to ride for Jacksonville’s ‘Light the City’ event

Richard Nunn has been riding motorcycles since he was 20 years old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The annual “Light the City” ride is tonight. It’s the city’s largest police escorted night ride.

The Weather Authority’s Richard Nunn will be out at Adamec Harley-Davidson on Baymeadows on Friday morning getting ready for the ride.

He pointed out it’s the city’s only night ride and he often encourages people to take advantage of it because it’s a controlled environment and the police escorts make it as safe as it can be.

“There’s the inherent danger when you head out on the motorcycles,” he said.

The Light the City ride benefits The Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation, which “supports law enforcement by providing training, education, equipment and technology to reduce crime, increase officer safety, generate better community relations, and assist in their mission to protect and serve the citizens of our community.”

Registration for the ride is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the ride kicks off at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Jacksonville. For more information, click here.

Later this month, Richard will be participating in the new JSO SMART motorcycle safety course.

He said although he’s been riding since he was 20 years old and considers himself a “pretty good rider,” he knows there are still “a lot of things that I can learn.”

“Maybe some of those are the common sense things, like not drinking before you get on a motorcycle, but more importantly, some of the handling, like negotiating turns and things like that that maybe we can help to save somebody from some scars, some scrapes or maybe what could be potentially even worse,” Richard said.