Community raising funds for Lake City officer diagnosed with cancer

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Lake City police officer has turned her attention from fighting crime to fighting cancer -- and her community is pitching in to help.

Officer Taylor Sapp has been diagnosed with Lymphoma, according to a GoFundMe page started to help raise money for Sapp.

The page calls Sapp a “loving daughter, sister and friend” and says she won’t let cancer hold her back from accomplishing her goals.

The funds raised will help cover Sapp’s medical and living expenses while she recovers so she can return to doing what she loves.

The Lake City Police Department shared the GoFundMe account in a Facebook post.

