Jaguars, One Blood team up for 5th Annual “Touchdown for Life” blood drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars teamed up with One Blood donation center Saturday to save lives in the Sunshine State.

The fifth annual “Touchdown for Life” blood drive comes at a time when the country is desperate for donations.

“Every life is extremely important,” said Jaguars employee Madison Holesko. “So even if we’re saving one life, it’s worth it.”

One Blood and the Jags used 13 buses as station areas to rack up pints of blood, platelets, and plasma donations from people like Charlie Baker, a longtime Jags fan.

“It’s for helping humanity,” he said. “I would hope that if I was ever in that situation and needed blood, then somebody would step up for me.”

One Blood needs people to step up and donate during the shortage.

O+ and O- are the biggest needs.

At least 1,000 people were scheduled to show up to TIAA Bank Field to do their part, which is the most ever for this event.

Grace Gerry and Logan Folger gave blood as a couple for the first time, who will also be going to their first Jaguars game together thanks to their donations.

“It’s fun. It’s something easy to do,” Gerry said. “We weren’t really doing anything this morning.”

“It’s just a good way to give back, especially if people need blood,” said Folger. “I haven’t done it in a while.”

All the blood collected today is expected to arrive in local hospitals between July 13 and July 15.

“If you have something that will help somebody else out, then you need to give it,” Baker said.

Each person who donated received a free Jaguars T-shirt and a ticket to one game for the 2021 season.

The options for a game to attend are: