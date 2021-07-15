Registration opens for 2022 Donna Marathon, back to racing in person

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bring on the sea of pink!

Returning for its 15th anniversary in 2022, the Donna Marathon will be back to racing in person after the pandemic forced this year’s run to go virtual.

The annual race brings runners from around the world to Northeast Florida -- all in the name of finishing breast cancer.

The 15th annual Donna Marathon weekend will take place Feb. 4-6, and registration is now open for it and several other events that support breast cancer patients.

Their goal is to not only raise awareness, but to celebrate survivorship and provide hope.

Returning runners will see new start and finish lines for next year’s race, which will now begin and end at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

Three-person relay teams will be allowed for the first time, and there will also be a virtual race option.

Donna Deegan, founder of The Donna Foundation, joined us Thursday on The Morning Show to share details about the race’s new theme and more information for this year’s races. (Press play above to hear more from Deegan about the event.)

For more information and to register for one of the races, go to https://breastcancermarathon.com/.