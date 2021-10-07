Art Walk returns to Downtown Jacksonville after 18-month hiatus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vendors started setting up early Wednesday, and patrons showed up well before dark, anxious to get back to enjoying Art Walk outdoors after it went virtual 18 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was like being a kid with a Christmas present and not being able to open it,” said Tyrone Smith, a vendor. “We got all this wonderful stuff that we can present to Jacksonville and no way to show it because of the lockdown.”

“Oh my gosh, we’re so excited,” said Theresa Pontieri, a vendor. “We’re excited to see everybody out, having fun, interacting with other people.”

On this particular night, pops of pink adorned areas all over Art Walk to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink chairs, display tables and flags showed the names of breast cancer victims and survivors -- and those who support them. The display was courtesy of Pink Ribbon Jax.

“This year, we know that many people have lost their jobs and with it their health insurance, so our goal this year, our 15th anniversary, is to fund 1,500 mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women,” said Marica Pendjer with Pink Ribbon Jax.

Art Walk happens the first Wednesday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.