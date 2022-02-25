Russia-Ukraine conflict: Here’s how you can help

People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The Russian attack could trigger a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

In the front line cities where people are staying, life is becoming increasingly difficult. In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, there are breadlines. It’s an active war zone.

In Mariupol in the south, there are reports gas is running out and cash machines are running empty.

And the exodus from East to West, from the capital to the relative safety of western Ukraine is now jamming the highways. Some are even crossing the border on foot.

Those crossing the border into Poland are getting a friendly reception but the longer the war goes on the pressure on Poland and the rest of Europe will increase to manage what could be the worst humanitarian crisis to hit the continent in decades.

People here are asking how to support the people of Ukraine. According to NPR.org, here are some organizations asking for assistance:

Ad