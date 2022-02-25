Russia-Ukraine conflict: Here’s how you can help

The Russian attack could trigger a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
In the front line cities where people are staying, life is becoming increasingly difficult. In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, there are breadlines. It’s an active war zone.
In Mariupol in the south, there are reports gas is running out and cash machines are running empty.
And the exodus from East to West, from the capital to the relative safety of western Ukraine is now jamming the highways. Some are even crossing the border on foot.
Those crossing the border into Poland are getting a friendly reception but the longer the war goes on the pressure on Poland and the rest of Europe will increase to manage what could be the worst humanitarian crisis to hit the continent in decades.
People here are asking how to support the people of Ukraine. According to NPR.org, here are some organizations asking for assistance:
- UNICEF: It supports health, nutrition, HIV prevention, education, safe drinking water, sanitation and protection for children and families caught in the conflict in Ukraine.
- Doctors Without Borders: Runs a number of activities in Ukraine where they work with local volunteers, organizations, health care professionals, and authorities to help people travel to health care facilities and access prescribed medications.
- Voices of Children: The Ukrainian organization’s “Charitable Foundation” helps children affected by the war to provide psychological and psychosocial support to children to help overcome the consequences of armed conflict.
- Sunflower of Peace: The nonprofit organization is currently raising money to prepare first aid medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.
- International Red Cross: The Swiss-based organization’s goal is to help people affected by the conflict and support the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross.
- Save the Children: Save the Children, based in London, helps deliver life-saving aid to vulnerable children in Ukraine
- UN Refugee Agency: The international organization provides emergency assistance to families in Ukraine. Aid such as relief efforts, cash assistance and opportunities for resettlement in the U.S.