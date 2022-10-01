Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:

Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254

Clanzel Brown Community Center | 9:00 am | 4575 Moncrief Road Jacksonville, FL. 32209

Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church | 9:00 am | 5644 Trout River Blvd Jacksonville, FL. 32208

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church | 12:00 pm | 3738 Winton Drive Jacksonville, FL. 32208

King Solomon United Baptist Church | 12:00 pm | 2240 Forest Street Jacksonville, FL. 32204

Woodland Acres Pantry | 12:00 pm | 465 Acme Street Jacksonville, FL. 32211

For more distribution locations and times visit FeedingNEFL.org/FindFoodNow