Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:
- Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254
- Clanzel Brown Community Center | 9:00 am | 4575 Moncrief Road Jacksonville, FL. 32209
- Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church | 9:00 am | 5644 Trout River Blvd Jacksonville, FL. 32208
- St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church | 12:00 pm | 3738 Winton Drive Jacksonville, FL. 32208
- King Solomon United Baptist Church | 12:00 pm | 2240 Forest Street Jacksonville, FL. 32204
- Woodland Acres Pantry | 12:00 pm | 465 Acme Street Jacksonville, FL. 32211
For more distribution locations and times visit FeedingNEFL.org/FindFoodNow