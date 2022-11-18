‘Legacy of love & compassion’: Memorial will unveil foundation to honor firefighter lost in the line of duty

The family of a Jacksonville firefighter, who died in the line of duty one year ago responding to a crash, plans to celebrate his life this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local firefighter, who died in the line of duty one year ago this month, plans to celebrate his life this weekend with a memorial and by launching a foundation in his honor.

Michael Freeland’s memorial celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters headquarters on Stockton Street.

The Michael Freeland Foundation, which will be introduced at the memorial, will help others who are considering a career as a firefighter.

Freeland’s own career as a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue engineer ended Nov. 11, 2021, when he died of a brain aneurysm while rescuing a woman who had crashed a truck into a pole. He was 36 years old.

“He has left a legacy of love and compassion, serving and putting others before himself,” his mother, Terona Feacher, said. “Just loving on people and smiling instead of frowning.”

Feacher does not run out of adjectives to describe her son.

“He was incredible, lovable, affectionate -- very affectionate,” Feacher said. “He was a protector, and he was definitely a giver.”

Feacher hopes this weekend’s memorial celebration encompasses all that she remembers of who her son was. It is an event that will include music, food and words of reflection about Freeland.

Feacher is also introducing the foundation created in his honor, which will provide support and resources to teenage mothers and scholarships to those considering a career as a firefighter.

Michael Freeland with his mom, Terona Feacher (WJXT)

“This foundation is really dedicated to him being, if you will, a survivor from a teen parent and single mom,” Feacher said.

Feacher wants the memorial to be a reminder of her son’s impact.

“It is a collaboration of who Mike was as a person,” Feacher said. “It is also for the community to know and understand why we celebrate him as our hero.”

For more on the foundation, visit https://mikefreelandfoundation.org/.