Community honors Vietnam War Veterans Memorial Day at Jacksonville National Cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vietnam War Veterans Memorial Day is commemorated every March 29 as a day to publicly honor the courage and sacrifice of the 3 million men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces who served in the Vietnam War.

More than 58,000 Americans were killed and over 300,000 more were wounded and injured and more than 1,500 are still missing in action.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville is honoring those soldiers, Marines, sailors, airmen and coast guard members who served, and their families, especially The Gold Star families whose loved ones gave their lives in the line of duty.

Officially designated in 2017 as National Vietnam War Veterans Memorial Day by President Donald Trump, the holiday is marked by Welcome Home ceremonies across the U.S

Jacksonville National Cemetery will participate in Wednesday’s ceremony, along with various members of the armed forces, veterans organizations, especially the Vietnam Veterans of America, governmental agencies, and a multitude of civic organizations.

The U.S. Navy Band Southeast will provide the prelude music, and the keynote speaker is retired Marine Maj. Gen. James S. “Hammer” Hartsell.

The general is the executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

The FDVA oversees and provides statewide outreach services to the 1.5 million veterans in Florida.

The Sunshine State is home to approximately 500,000 Vietnam-era armed forces veterans, making it the second-largest population of Vietnam War veterans in the nation.