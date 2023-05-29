Jacksonville Humane Society: school’s out adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society will have $20 adoptions this summer!

The adoption event will run Saturday, June 3 - Sunday, June 11. Jacksonville Humane Society’s Adoption Center is open during the week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The center is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before adoption. At the time of adoption, make sure to bring a leash or a cat-carrier to take home your new pet! Also, bring a form of ID and cash or card to pay the fee.

If you can’t make it to the center that week, or if you would like to save a few dollars, they are offering free adoptions on Father’s Day weekend June 17 - 18 and free adoptions for Independence Day, which will start June 30 - July 4. You can view all the available animals here.

The Adoption Center’s address is 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, Fla., 32216. Their phone number is (904)-725-8766.