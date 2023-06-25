Sunday Funday: 904 Pop Up hosts 200 vendors, 15 food trucks to support local businesses

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The 904 Pop Up is an event held at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Vendors of all kinds can be found at this event such as artists, local businesses, makers, and vintage collectors! There will also be food trucks as well.

The event is being held Sunday, June 25th. It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion Jax Beach. on 75 First Street North Jacksonville Beach.

“We build each other up and help each other win. Here at the 904 Pop Up everyone supports everyone,” the website states.

The next dates of the pop-up are Sunday, July 23rd and Sunday, August 27th.

“Being involved in a community of creators that share trade secrets and help each maximize their business is the synergy we are driving and stand behind,” a statement from the website reads.

If you would like to register for a vendor spot for the upcoming event dates, visit this website.