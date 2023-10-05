Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park opens Saturday with gun range

Up to two shooters per lane can use any firearm up to .50 caliber, semi-automatic, and fully automatic at the Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park gun range.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An adventure is tucked away on a huge piece of property in Clay County, and everyone is invited to be a part of it.

In a first-of-its-kind complex in Northeast Florida, the Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park officially opens to the public this Saturday -- beginning with its brand-new gun range.

Spread out on 158 acres near Camp Blanding, plans are in the works to bring all kinds of outdoor fun that could include options like an archery field, paintball courses, ATV trails and fishing.

Up to two shooters per lane can use any firearm up to .50 caliber, semi-automatic, and fully automatic at the Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park gun range. (Courtesy of Clay County)

Right now, the gun range is the first to open. Fifteen of its 200-yard target gun lanes will be available starting this Saturday (soon all 30 bays will open) -- where up to two shooters per lane can use any firearm up to .50 caliber, semi-automatic, and fully automatic. Because safety is a priority, range staff reserves the right to deny a firearm if deemed unsafe.

Other safety measures you can expect:

Safety training video and waiver

Ballistic sand downrange

Range tower

Control tower

Security cameras

Significant lighting

Range staff to provide safety glasses and hearing protection (safety gear for sale at range as well)

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Fees |FAQs

Location: Clay County Adventure Park in Middleburg is located at 3829 Sergeant Bradley Crose Road, on County Road 215 -- just south of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Hours: The range will be open to the public on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Later this year, the gun range will be fully open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Gun range age rules: You must be a minimum of 12 years old to use the range, and children ages 12-17 years old need to be under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian to shoot. Shooters between 18-20 must be accompanied by someone over 21 to shoot a handgun.

The road to the Clay County Adventure Park carries special meaning. Picked by the Clay County community, the road’s name pays tribute to Sgt. Bradley Crose who was killed in action in Afghanistan during Operation Anaconda in 2002. (Courtesy of Clay County)

Tribute to Sgt. Bradley Crose

The road to the Clay County Adventure Park carries special meaning. Picked by the Clay County community, the road’s name pays tribute to Sgt. Bradley Crose, who was killed in action in Afghanistan during Operation Anaconda in 2002.

The Orange Park High School graduate was assigned to the Army’s 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment when enemy gunfire forced down the MH-47 Chinook helicopter Sgt. Crose and fellow Rangers were on. Commissioners officially approved the road name in July.