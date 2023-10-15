‘We learn from each other’: MOSH hosting opportunity to immerse yourself in Filipino culture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret that the Museum of Science and History brings people together to learn about varying topics in interactive and fun ways, and this Thursday, Oct. 19 will not be any different.

The 6th annual “Taste of the Philippines” follows MOSH’s TOGETHER event, which took place last month to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Jacksonville has the largest Filipino population in the southeast. it’s really important, plus with it being Filipino American History Month, we want to celebrate our contributions to the United States,” Agnes Lopez said.

The Taste of the Philippines will feature dishes from seven local Filipino chefs. Plus, local art and vendors.

The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $45. Children under the age of 2 years old can get in for free.

Dr. Anthony Mortimer, vice president of education and exhibits, said events like these focus on bringing people together.

“Finding those common objectives, and then decided what action we can take together the point is to make Jacksonville a better place for everyone,” Mortimer said.

Lopez said the event also aims to educate the community about the culture and history. She says those are things that help make the River City unique.

“We learn from each other,” Lopez said. “I think it makes Jacksonville a better place.”

To purchase tickets, visit themosh.org.