‘Together Against Hate’ series continues Tuesday with event focused on combatting antisemitism

The Together Against Hate community series logo with the Jewish Community Association of Jacksonville, and the First Coast YMCA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple local groups are coming together Tuesday to unite the Jacksonville community in the third event in the “Together Against Hate” series.

Tuesday’s event focuses on antisemitism and how to fight against it.

The issue is something that’s come up a lot in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Florida regional director will lead the conversation alongside members of Jewish Community Alliance.

The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Alliance on San Jose Boulevard.

The JCA launched the “Together Against Hate” series earlier this year with First Coast YMCA after a rash of antisemitic incidents in the community.

One notable incident happened during the Georgia-Florida game in 2022.

The statement “Kanye is right about the Jews” appeared over the stadium -- a reference to an antisemitic social media post made by Kanye West in October that same year.

Months later, at the beginning of 2023, more hateful messages were displayed around the city, including a swastika and outline of an antisemitic cartoon displayed on the CSX building during a Jaguars’ game.

Now with an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, there’s a greater sense of urgency for the “Together Against Hate” forum.

Organizers say it gives the community an opportunity to have tough but necessary conversations.

The groups’ last two events focused on racism, and LGBTQ+ advocacy and rights.