‘It’s just so sad’: Jewish community speaks out against recent antisemitic messages displayed across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following the antisemitic comments and tweets Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared that have caused a lot of controversy in America, Jacksonville has seen multiple appearances of antisemitic rhetoric across the area.

In the midst of Georgia-Florida game day celebrations, an antisemitic message that read “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected across the TIAA Bank Field Saturday evening.

Another antisemitic message displayed on banners that read “End Jewish Supremacy in America” and “Honk if you know it’s the Jews” hung from an overpass on the Westside, just off Chaffee Road and Interstate 10.

News4JAX spoke to the CEO of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida about the recent messages.

Mariam Feist said this is Jewish hatred that’s been going on for centuries and the Jewish community is saddened by all of this.

The deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history happened in 2018 when 11 people were killed in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“It’s just so sad and frustrating to the entire Jewish community. Here we are four years later and no one learned any lessons,” Feist said.

Florida Commission of Agriculture Nikki Fried shared a statement Saturday regarding the banners:

“As the leader of one of those institutions, it is incumbent on me to speak out in a time of crisis. The first step is to ensure we do not normalize this behavior. Do not normalize threats to the LGBTQ+ community. Do not normalize Antisemitic messages above a freeway, or anywhere else. Remain outraged, but harness that outrage for good.”

Feist said the Jewish foundation did contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, but little was done because of freedom of speech.

“This should be a place that is welcoming of all faiths, religions, all races and all creeds,” Feist said.

Feist said the federation and foundation is creating a community security director to watch over Jewish synagogues, schools and offices to ensure safety and protection against possible physical attacks.

The foundation is also working to create a community relations council that will be the voice of the Jewish community and reach out to elected officials about the hatred that is being thrown at them.

“I am a proud Jew, and I am a proud American. I want to live, and I want our community. I want my family, my neighbors to live somewhere and feel safe and secure,” Feist said. “I wish there was an answer for how you could stop all this but this has been going on for centuries.”

“Start educating children of all beliefs and all walks of life, to have respect and tolerance for each other that’s what makes America the melting pot. We’re all bringing our differences,” Feist said.

News4JAX reached out to JSO about the projected racist remarks but has not heard back yet.