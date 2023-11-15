Weather moves Jax Chamber’s ‘Longest Table’ event to Prime Osborn Convention Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The threat of rain has pushed a major annual outdoor event that draws hundreds of people to a new location.

The Jax Chamber is moving its annual “Longest Table” event, which usually takes place outside, to the Prime Osborn Convention Center. It will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The event was expected to involve a table that stretches 600 feet down Independent Drive from the Main Street Bridge to Newnan Street in downtown Jacksonville.

The Chamber said it is grateful that the Prime Osborn offered its space for the move.

The free, shared meal was first held in 2016 to foster conversation and build relationships across economic, racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds.

More than 700 people attended last year’s event, and organizers said they are expecting similar crowds. All tickets for the free event have already been reserved.

The goal of the event is for people to have conversations with people they typically wouldn’t interact with, and elected officials and religious leaders are expected to be there to help lead conversations.

Leftover food from the event’s sponsors will be donated to surrounding food banks and area shelters.

Attendees are still encouraged to bring donation items for the Sulzbacher Center.