4 Your Info: Get answers to your back-to-school questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With students in Northeast Florida headed back to school next week, chances are you have questions.

Whether you’re concerned about school safety, the dress code or taxes, we want to help you get answers. That’s why we’ll be hearing from our local school officials this week on The Morning Show.

On Wednesday, we’ll begin with Clay County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis, followed by St. Johns County's Tim Forson on Thursday and then Duval County’s Dr. Diana Greene on Friday.

All you’ve got to do is share your questions with us through 4 Your Info, the newest way for you to connect directly with News4Jax and the newsmakers who help shape our communities.

Just send us your questions using the form below (and remember, you can remain anonymous) and you could learn the answers live on air at 8:15 a.m. either on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Got other questions? Let us know by visiting News4Jax.com/4YourInfo.

