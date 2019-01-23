Coast Guard families invited to free dinner hosted by Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to take away the sting from the partial government shutdown being felt by the Coast Guard community.

The team is inviting U.S. Coast Guard members and their family to enjoy a night of wings, appetizers, and much more at Dick’s Wings.

From 5-9 p.m. Thursday, active duty U.S. Coast Guard members and/or members of their family will get a free dinner covered by the Jaguars. All they have to do is show their government-issued ID.

Participating locations include:

Mayport – 2434 Mayport Road, Jacksonville, FL 32233, (904) 372-4539

Kingsland – 1301 East King Ave., Kingsland, GA 31548, (912)510-0095

Mandarin – 10550 Old St Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257, (904) 880-7087

Merrill Road – 9119 Merrill Rd., Ste. 19-20, Jacksonville, FL 32225, (904) 745-9301

Nocatee – 100 Marketside Avenue #301, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081, (904) 829-8134

San Pablo – 14286 Beach Blvd., Ste. 32, Jacksonville, FL 32250, (904) 223-0115

Youngerman Circle – 6055 Youngerman Cir., Jacksonville, FL 32244, (904) 788-1101

Fernandina – 474313 East SR 200, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, (904) 310-6945

The Jaguars will cover any food and non-alcoholic beverages. It's one of many ways local businesses and nonprofits are stepping up to support those facing financial hardships during the government shutdown.

HOW TO HELP: Donations are being accepted at the USO Mayport

Additional relief assistance can be found by contacting the City of Jacksonville at the Greater Jacksonville Area USO.

