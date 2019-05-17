Sweet Pete's building in Downtown Jacksonville is up for sale

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - The historic building that houses Sweet Pete's candy store on N. Hogan Street downtown is up for sale.

The building was also home to the MLG restaurant, which closed down just six months after opening. The candy business is still open.

Sweet Pete's partner Allison Behringer told the Jacksonville Daily Record that business is good. She said Sweet Pete's would know more about its future plans when a buyer emerges.

Passersby should notice for-sale signs in the coming weeks. The Shopping Center Group is marketing the building.

Read the full story on the Jacksonville Daily Record's website.

