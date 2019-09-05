Flagler deputy saves baby turtles during Dorian

FLAGLER, Fla. - During Hurricane Dorian, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office worked relentlessly to keep all residents safe. Sgt. Tietje noticed some baby turtles were having trouble finding their way to the ocean.

When hatchlings crawl from their nests they use slopes at the beach and natural light to guide them to the water. However, Dorian made it hard for the turtles to use these guides.

Tietje saw them struggling. Taking two turtles at a time, he walked them to the ocean's edge.

