Disney makes donation to Hurricane Michael survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney Company has pledged $1 million to aid in relief efforts across Florida’s Gulf Coast and other areas impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said the entertainment giant stands with their Gulf Coast neighbors as they recover from the tragic storm.

In addition to the donation, contributions from Disney employees will be matched dollar for dollar by the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program.

The donation will support disaster response and recovery efforts through the Florida Disaster Fund Foundation.

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Seven people have died as a result of the storm across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

