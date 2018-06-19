Green Cove Springs offers free swim lessons this summer

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Green Cove Springs has partnered with Ponte Vedra Beach company Planet Swim to offer free swim lessons at Spring Park pool this summer.

The lessons will be offered to children ages 5-12 who live in Green Cove Springs.

Lessons will run from June 12 to August 10 and are broken into two four-week sessions, with classes held twice a week. The first session runs from June 12 to July 5 and June 13 to July 11, with the option of taking classes either Tuesday and Thursday or Wednesday and Friday. The second session runs from July 10 to August 2 and July 18 to August 10, with the option of Tuesday and Thursday or Wednesday and Friday classes.

Parents can choose a 40-minute swim lesson time slot between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for each of the two-day class schedules. Planet Swim will provide total supervision of students during class until they are back under the supervision of a parent or guardian.

The city will pay $14,400 for a total of 72 students.

This will be the second year that the city is offering swim lessons free of charge. Parks and Recreation Director Glee Glisson said that the city initially decided to offer free swim lessons to fill a need in the Green Cove Springs community. Glisson took a poll of students attending Charles E. Bennett Elementary and found that 40 percent of students didn’t know how to swim.

Last summer swim lessons were offered to children ages 3 and 4 for a few weeks. This year Glisson aimed to expand the age range and length of classes for free. The four-week sessions ensure that students will get more time in the water and will have a greater chance of remembering what they learned.

“We’ll be able to reach out to more people,” said Glisson. “Kids will be available because they’re out of school. Starting just before school last year limited the kids we could teach.”

Glisson said that the city will also try to accommodate anyone over age 12 or handicapped who is interested in getting swim lessons.

Lessons are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Any parents interested in signing up their children for swim lessons should contact Executive Assistant Kim Thomas at 904-297-7054 or at kthomas@greencovesprings.com. Swim lesson applications are available at greencovesprings.com, and a completed application is required to register.

