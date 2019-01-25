Christmas in Detroit: A downtown being reborn

In the midst of a transformational building boom, Detroit is a rapidly-changing, dynamic city and a hotspot for new development.

Detroit by the numbers

1,041 - Total residential units completed in 2018 or currently under construction

2,375 - Estimated number of residential units in the pipeline

73,305 - Total number of downtown employees

Source: Downtown Detroit Partnership

Fort Street Gallery is a 9,000-square-foot food hall that opened in October 2018 in the historic Federal Reserve Building.

Developed by Detroit-based The Roxbury Group, The Griswold is a $24 million, 80 unit apartment building completed in 2017 on top of an existing 10-story parking garage.

ModernCities.com

Baltimore-based Under Armour opened a 17,200-square-foot store on the corner of Woodward Avenue and State Street in spring 2017.

“This is about a lifestyle and how people are living,” said Susie McCabe, Under Armour’s senior vice president of global retail. You’ve got 11 million people that visit Detroit annually. Detroit, from a city perspective, has so many connections to the Under Armour brand from a grit perspective, from an up-and-comer perspective.”

One of five principal avenues of the city, Woodward Avenue is known as “Detroit’s Main Street."

ModernCities.com photo

Read full article on ModernCities.com