No joke; San Marco Theater won't show controversial film

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The San Marco Theater will not be showing the movie, Joker.

The owners have apparently changed their minds about showing the controversial flick.

Workers put up a sign notifying ticket holders that all upcoming showtimes of Joker will be canceled due to negative attention the movie has received nationally.

All tickets already purchased will be refunded and complimentary passes for future shows will be provided free.

The sign goes on to apologize to San Marco Theater customers for the inconvenience.

