Religious leaders to hold vigil for Landing shooting victims

JACKSONVILLE - City religious leaders will hold a prayer service Wednesday evening at The Jacksonville Landing to remember those slain and wounded in a mass shooting at the downtown mall three days ago.

The ceremony, organized by First Baptist Church Jacksonville, will bring together the city's business, church and civic leaders for a solemn vigil in the wake of Sunday's shooting.

"The closeness of this tragedy shatters any sense of safety created by the distance of other shootings," First Baptist senior pastor Dr. Heath Lambert said of the recent bloodshed.

Two men were killed and 10 others injured Sunday when a 24-year-old man burst into the Good Luck Have Fun game bar at The Landing and opened fire on rival gamers at a "Madden NFL 19" tournament. The shooter took his own life afterward.

"Confronted with the unvarnished evil of Sunday's shooting, we must counter it with love," said Lambert. " ... Right now, one of the most tangible ways we can love our city is with our prayers."

Lambert encouraged churchgoers to find ways to serve the community and pray for those involved, from the victims and their families to the first responders and city officials grappling with violence.

The service, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, will take place in lieu of the church's regularly scheduled evening service.

