Service honors gaming community 2 weeks after mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 100 people gathered to hear a message of bravery among the gaming community, two weeks after the mass shooting inside Good Luck, Have Fun Gaming Bar at the Landing in downtown Jacksonville.

There were moments of reflection and prayer for members of the gaming community during the church service to uplift members, but this week's message was a little different.

"Today we are taking up a love offering and lifting up the gaming community here in Jacksonville," said Pastor Neal Avirett, of Spring Glen United Methodist Church.

Then he invited one of his members to speak.

''I just love how supportive my pastor has been and the fact that he has given me this platform to stand on. To tell more of the audience and the community about other positive things in the community is a true blessing," said member Jessica Cone.

Cone is a gamer and wants the community to know just how brave members of the gaming community are.

"We are celebrating 'Good Luck Have Fun' as the gaming bar, and we want to tell the community about the positive things they did and the positive influences they have on so many people here in Jacksonville," said Cone.

Cone reflected on the bravery she said exists within the gaming community.

Cone said. "They are a really positive group of people to be around. I just want people to be more aware of the gaming industry."

Her pastor reminded the gaming community that they are part of the greater community.

"I believe that the local church is the hope of the world, and where there is an opportunity to love people right where they are at, we want to be there to show them hope and love," Avirett said.

