Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special monthlong promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions.

During Kids Free November, family attractions in Jacksonville will offer free admission for up to five children under the age of 12 with each general adult admission purchased.

Several of the participating attractions have other unique promotions available.

Kids Free November participating attractions:

“This year has certainly been challenging for our local attractions, but also for visitors and families that have been home for months," Katie Mitura, Marketing Director for Visit Jacksonville, said. "We want to assure them that Jacksonville’s tourism industry is back open and ready to safely welcome them to enjoy some much-needed family fun at our local businesses.”

Jacksonville is also home to many free family attractions that are also participating in Kids Free November. They encourage everyone to experience the Beaches Museum and History Park, the Riverside Arts Market, the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens, Fort Caroline National Memorial, JaxParks and the Jacksonville Public Library during the month of November.

Visit Jacksonville will continue its partnership with Jax Moms Blogs and Fun4FirstCoastKids bloggers to provide visitors with ongoing detailed information on all the fun, family-friendly activities, events and places to enjoy throughout Kids Free November.

To find more information on Kids Free November, explore all the offers and deals, and to read the fine print on this promotion, visit www.KidsFreeNovember.com.