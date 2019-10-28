Jacksonville Zoo offering free admission for kids in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next month is “Kids Free November” at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

The entire month of November is FREE for children 12 and under!

The month-long family promotion offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions.

Up to five children will get free general admission to the Zoo with the purchase of an adult ticket, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said.

Stingray Bay is included in general admission.

“This year has certainly been challenging for our local attractions, but also for visitors and families that have been home for months," Katie Mitura, Marketing Director for Visit Jacksonville, said. "We want to assure them that Jacksonville’s tourism industry is back open and ready to safely welcome them to enjoy some much-needed family fun at our local businesses.”

No coupon necessary. Adult ticket must be purchased at the zoo -- no online purchases or tickets received from other locations. Membership counts as a paying adult and members can proceed directly to the turnstiles to enter.