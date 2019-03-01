AAA: Florida gas prices jump 25 cents in 10 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you live in Florida, you're paying more at the pump. AAA estimates gas prices went up 14 cents per gallon in the past week alone.

Experts said it’s not unusual for gas prices to rise this time of year because refineries are doing their maintenance work, which ultimately drives up the cost of gas.

AAA Motor Club estimates that Florida is one of the most expensive states to fill up your tank, ranking 10th in the nation.

The cost of crude oil is rising due to refineries doing maintenance work, so the price of gas is expected to keep going up, peaking around Memorial Day at around $2.75 per gallon.

