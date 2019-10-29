Avoid a Halloween horror story with these safety tips

Win McNamee/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just in time for Halloween, the Florida Poison Control Center is warning parents about potential hazards with accessories their children might be wearing for the occasion.

According to the Poison Control Center, there's usually an uptick in calls around Oct. 31, with concerns ranging from products like glow sticks and cosmetics to the candy trick-or-treaters collect that night.

Products that glow in the dark can be a fun accessory for any costume, but experts warn that these items could become dangerous if they break open or if children chew on them.

"What ends up happening is they end up releasing the fluid that's inside them – there's a chemical in it, diphenyl oxalate – that can be irritating inside the mouth when they get it," said Poison Control Center Director Dr. Dawn Sollee. "And it can be irritating to the skin when it gets on it."

The center warns that eyes are particularly sensitive when exposed to the liquid inside glow sticks.

But glow-in-the-dark accessories are far from the only potential hazard. In fact, the agency is also warning parents about costume cosmetics and face paint products that could be harmful, too.

"No matter what, you want to try to test any kind of makeup they're going to be putting on," Sollee said. "In other words, try to put it on an area of the body like the wrist…or some place not on the face."

According to the agency, testing cosmetics on an arm can help check for an allergic reaction. It's also recommended that people avoid applying makeup anywhere near their eyes.

Plus, make sure to remove any makeup, face paint or hair sprays before bed time to avoid irritation. Try using water first to see if that does the trick before resorting to other options.

Lastly, always inspect your trick-or-treaters' candy closely. If it looks like it's been opened or altered in any way, you'll want to throw those pieces of candy away.

Concerned about some of your accessories? Just call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

