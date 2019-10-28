Halloween dressed up as Summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - It will feel like Halloween has been moved to summer this year.



After a hot day in the mid to upper 80s Thursday evening will have some ghouls and goblins feeling a little sticky under the costumes.

Temperatures will be 83° at 6 pm and followed by a slight drop after sunset at 6:41 p.m into the upper 70s.

Look for partly cloudy skies and just a small chance of showers. The odds are just 20% or less.

The cooler air will be a day too late arriving Friday as highs dip into the mid 70s.



