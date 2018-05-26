Certain bottles of Florida wine recalled for containing glass bits

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two brands of Florida wine have been recalled after select bottles may contain small grains or bits of glass.

Seavin Inc. on Friday announced a voluntary partial recall of select 750 milliliter glass bottles of its Lakeridge and San Sebastian wines.

The company, which owns the Lakeridge Winery and Vineyards in Clermont and the San Sebastian Winery in St. Augustine, said the recall comes after the third-party manufacturer of Seavin’s wine bottles concluded testing related to its production methods.

The testing focused on a manufacturing defect impacting glass bottles used by Seavin in certain Lakeridge and San Sebastian wine production runs.

The company said there is a risk that certain of its wine bottles, manufactured by an independent glass bottle supplier, may contain small bits of glass that broke off and possibly fell into the bottle during production.

The affected bottles come from only one glass packaging manufacturer that supplies Seavin with its wine bottles.

A representative of the glass manufacturer involved in the investigation of the defective bottles told Seavin that the number of bottles from its plant actually containing pieces of glass is numerically

insignificant, and that the risk to the public is extremely small.

The bottles of Lakeridge and San Sebastian wine included in the recall are identified as follows, by brand and date codes:

Lakeridge Cabernet Sauvignon: 052317

Lakeridge Southern Red: 030117, 030217, 030617, 030717, 030917, 031317, 031417, 031517, 042617, 042617-2 and 052417

Lakeridge Southern White: 030817, 032817 and 032917

San Sebastian Castillo Red: 052317-2

San Sebastian Vintners Red: 022117, 022217, 022317, 022717, 022817, 031517-2, 041917, and 070617

San Sebastian Vintners White: 030817-2, 033017, 040617 and 053117

Consumers who have purchased Lakeridge and/or San Sebastian wines in the bottles identified in the recall are advised not to drink the wine and throw the product away. Seavin said it would issue a full refund on potentially affected products with reasonable proof of purchase.

The company said there have been no reports of any consumer injury associated with the wines included in the recall.

However, small bits of glass in a wine bottle could pose a health risk to the consumer under certain circumstances. While the possibility of an injury is very low, people who bite or swallow a glass fragment could possibly be injured.

"Seavin is deeply concerned by this development, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the

situation," Charles Cox, the president of Seavin Inc., said. "Since our founding, we have never issued a product recall for any reason, and are deeply disappointed that some of these bottles did not meet our quality standards. Our winemakers, management, and all our employees remain committed to resolving this situation quickly, and to ensure the safety of our consumers and the quality of our wines."

The company said it has stopped distributing all products in the bottles identified by the independent manufacturer as potentially defective. Additionally, Seavin has directed its wholesaler of the Lakeridge and San Sebastian wines to hold all of the affected products in its warehouses, and to remove any previously-distributed products from retail shelves immediately.

For additional information, consumers are encouraged to contact Seavin’s Voluntary Partial Recall Hotline at 1-800-476-8463 or access the company's Voluntary Partial Recall Website.

