Check homes for 8 recalled products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants people to check their homes for several recently recalled products.
They include:
- Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper
- Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Play Yard with inclined sleeper
- Kids II Rocking Sleepers
- Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet/Rocker
- Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet/Rocker
- Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessory
- Stokke Steps Bouncer
- Midwest-CBK baby rattle socks in Christmas theme
- Bullseye's Playground wooden toy vehicles
For more information on these recalled products, visit the CPSC's website.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.