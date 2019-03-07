Disney's streaming service could rival Netflix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Disney's streaming service could draw 160 million subscribers when it launches, according to JP Morgan. That number would surpass Netflix's current 139 million from around the world.

Disney's streaming service is supposed to launch later this year. Last November, the company announced it will pull all of its movies from Netflix in 2019.

The new platform will feature new, original shows and movies, including a Marvel and Star Wars series. It will also include content from Disney's computer animation film studio Pixar.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.