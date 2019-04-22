Find scams in your community with BBB's 'Scam Tracker' tool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When it comes to scams, Florida is the nation’s capital. But state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau in the hopes of cracking down on scams.

As part of that partnership, the BBB’s Scam Tracker tool will now be featured on Patronis’ website, which will help Floridians recognize, uncover and monitor fraudulent activity in their neighborhoods.

Just visit FraudFreeFlorida.com, then look for the BBB Scam Tracker button. Once you’ve clicked on it, you’ll find an interactive map to help you view recent fraud reports, based on dates and locations.

There you can also report fraudulent activity and scams directly to the state or BBB. Tom Stephens, president of the BBB for Northeast Florida, said Scam Tracker can help people avoid becoming victims.

Patronis, who noted that Florida is home to 18 of the top 50 metropolitan areas for fraud, said he’s proud to join forces with the consumer watchdog organization and showcase the new tool.

“By informing Floridians about the latest scams in their area and how to avoid them, we will battle the fraud epidemic our state is facing,” Patronis said.

