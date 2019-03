Florida ranks as the 10th best state to relocate a business, according to Site Selection Magazine.

The magazine states that this is a jump from ranking in 13th place last year.

Florida had 151 projects in 2018.

Site Selection defines a project as one that involves an investment of at least $1 million, creates at least 20 new jobs or adds at least 20,000 square feet of new floor area.

Texas ranked No. 1 on the list.

