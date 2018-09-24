Hackers are trying to steal your direct deposit, FBI warns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FBI is warning that hackers may try to hijack your direct deposit by passing themselves off as your company’s human resources department.

The agency said these cyber criminals use what are called “phishing” emails to get their hands on your company login. Once they have your login, they can use that to access your payroll information.

If they have access to your payroll information, they can make changes to your bank account. That includes tweaking the settings so you aren’t notified of any alerts about their activity.

The goal is to redirect your paychecks to accounts controlled by the hackers, which is most often a prepaid card. By the time you realize what's happened, it's too late.

Below are some tips to help you avoid becoming a victim:

Teach your employees and co-workers about this scheme and discuss ways to prevent it.

Hover your cursor over any hyperlinks included in emails so you can see the real URL.

Discourage employees and co-workers from giving out their login credentials via email.

Make sure your login for payroll is different from logins used for other reasons.

To view the full alert, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.