Jaguars fans ready to pounce on team's new gear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jaguars fans await their first chance to buy the team's new redesigned gear, the old jerseys are apparently flying off the shelves at Jacksonville stores.

The new team jerseys, which were unveiled last week during the State of Franchise presentation, will start being sold Thursday for NFL Draft day at the Jaguars Team Shop, Jaguars Official Online Store, NFLShop.com and Nike retail stores.

All other retailers can start selling them Friday.

In the meantime, Jaguars fans still riding high from the excitement of the team's run to the AFC title game last season are scooping up what will now be collector's items.

Sports Mania even ordered more Paul Posluszny jerseys after his recent retirement, because manufacturers won't be making them anymore and a lot of fans want a piece of history.

Popular items include Leonard Fournette jerseys and the popular "Bortles Beanie" worn by quarterback Blake Bortles during cold-weather games. Those are completely sold out.

Last year, Jags merchandise had record sales. NFL merchandise reported a 165 percent increase from the 2016-2017 season -- the largest annual increase for any NFL franchise.

Now, retailers are preparing for a rush in sales when the new jerseys are released this week.

"A lot of people love the new jersey. It's got a simplistic look to it. There's a lot of people who think it's too simple, and so they don't want the new jersey, they want the jersey from the playoff season,” Sports Mania manager Mathew Smith said. "The Jags took home a division championship. People want collector's items saying that and the date on them."

Smith, who manages the Jacksonville Beach store, says his location is stocked up with just about every Jaguars item you can think of -- even golf and baseball-inspired merchandise. He said the phones are ringing off the hook with customers wondering when they can buy the new uniforms.

"We've got a spot over here waiting for them to go up the second we can sell them,” Smith said.

Smith said he already has youth jerseys in stock, but he won't get the adult jerseys until Friday, just in time for the sales rush.

