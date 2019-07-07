Keeping your cool with your air conditioner, avoiding costly bills, repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When temperatures get dangerously hot, as they have been this summer in Jacksonville, it's the busiest season for air conditioning companies. Experts say there are ways to help protect your air conditioning unit even though it's working overtime.

You probably know someone whose air conditioner has gone out this summer or maybe your unit has broken down. Experts say you can avoid losing your cool air during the hottest time of the year by taking a few simple steps.

Stefan Schuler's family owns Climate Masters air conditioning business in St. Augustine and says business is booming.

“We are slammed. Last weekend, one guy ran 40 service calls. Today, we have six guys and they are booked out until 8 p.m.” said Schuler.

In Florida, people use their AC units practically year round, so why is now such a busy time?

Schuler said, “90% of it is lack of maintenance to the system. We ask, 'When was the last time you had preventative maintenance done? The response is, 'What’s that?' We say, 'When is the last time you cleaned your filters, checked the pressure, did a checkup on your system?' It’s just like your car with an oil change and tire rotation, it’s the same aspect, keeping up with your system.”

Schuler explained that besides changing your filter you should also check the drains in the AC system and pour bleach or ammonia in those drains to kill the mold and bacteria.

Another important tip is how you adjust your thermostat. When you to go work, don’t crank it up to 78 or 80 degrees thinking it will save you money and be good for your AC unit.

Schuler said 75 is the magic number and to keep your fan set on auto. That way, when you get home you aren’t clicking it way down to cool off and throwing off the system.

He also says your bill will not be hit hard staying at 75.

But if your AC unit is broken, Schuler strongly suggests buying a system from a local dealer that is certified with warranty. That way, it’s properly kept up throughout the year with a maintenance plan.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.