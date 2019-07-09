Disney recalls Forky 'Toy Story 4' toy due to choking hazard

"Forky," a new star in the Toy Story series, refers to himself as trash... and now parents may actually want to throw him away.

Disney issuing a voluntary recall on the "Forky" plush toy after a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The report says the googly eyes could detach from the toy, causing a choking hazard for kids.

If you have the toy you're advised to return it immediately.

For a full refund you can go to a Disney Store or call Disney at 8-6-6 5-3-7 7-6-49.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.