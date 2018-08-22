Pool steps pose drowning hazard, recall issued, company says

About 100,000 pool step systems have been recalled because of reports that children's limbs can get trapped, creating a drowning hazard.

Confer Plastics issued the recall for the Curve in-pool step systems Tuesday after two reports that children's arms became entrapped in the side panels of the steps, causing minor abrasions. No drownings have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Thes recall involves three models of in-pool step systems with curved steps for in-ground and aboveground pools. The steps and handrails are made of gray and beige plastic. The manufacturing/date code is located on the side walls of each step. For the model numbers under the recall, click here.

The steps were sold at Champion Pool Distributors, Cinderella, EMSCO Distributors, Leisure Living, Leslie's, Superior Pool Products, Water Warehouse stores and other stores nationwide and online at www.conferplastics.com from January 2013 through July 2018 for between $200 and $400. Another 2,100 units were sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool step systems and contact Confer Plastics for a free repair kit. The repair kit will include additional panels to prevent entrapment and installation instructions.

Confer Plastics can be reached at 800-635-3213 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.conferplastics.com and click on “Curve Recall” for more information.

To report an incident involving this product, click here.

